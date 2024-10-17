Legal Issues With TNA Nearly Blocked Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Wrestling Relaunch

According to Fightful Select, former TNA President Scott D’Amore was contractually scheduled to be paid by the promotion for the remainder of the year following his release, and because of this he had a non-compete that would have prevented him from relaunching the Maple Leaf Wrestling promotion.

It was also mentioned on the report that D’Amore did have some legal issues with TNA that would have prevented him from relaunching his promotion, but the two sides were able to work out an arrangement that will allow him to do so.