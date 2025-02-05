Legal Trouble For WWE Continues As Ring Boys Lawsuit Allowed To Proceed

In October 2024, a new lawsuit was filed against WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon by former WWF ring boys, alleging misconduct and failure to protect them from abuse. The case has been a significant legal battle for WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, McMahon’s attorney, Jessica Rosenberg, issued a statement denying the claims. However, a recent court ruling has allowed the lawsuit to proceed.

Following the ruling, attorney Greg Gutzler of the DiCello Levitt firm issued a statement on behalf of the alleged victims, emphasizing the significance of the Maryland Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Maryland Child Victims Act, which effectively eliminates any statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits.

“The Maryland Supreme Court’s decision upholding the Maryland Child Victims Act, effectively eliminating any statute of limitations on child sex abuse lawsuits, is the right one, and we hope other states will follow Maryland’s lead.

Survivors of sexual assault, especially children, often do not come forward for years or even decades after the abuse occurred. This delayed disclosure happens for numerous reasons—shame, fear, or manipulation—and it has too often prevented survivors from ever seeking justice and getting accountability. It also has allowed perpetrators to continue hurting countless innocent people.”

Gutzler also condemned WWE’s past handling of the situation, stating that his clients were “mere children” who deserved protection:

“My clients’ lives were destroyed by the defendants who allowed and enabled the open, rampant sexual abuse to occur for years. The abuse inflicted on my clients was inexcusable; they were mere children and had the right to expect that WWE executives would take action to protect them from the predators working within WWE. We will bring light to their truth and fight for accountability and justice.”

The case is expected to continue through the legal system, potentially bringing further scrutiny to WWE, TKO, and the McMahon family.