Legendary NHL Enforcer Announced For Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced that legendary NHL enforcer Darren McCarty will appear at the company’s Forged In Excellence events this October.

McCarty joins Sam Leterna, McKenzie Mitchell, Laynie Luck, Brent Banks, Jake Something, Miyu Yamashita, Jake Something, Raj Dhesi, Trevor Lee, KUSHIDA, Aiden Prince, and Kylie Rae.

McCarty, who played for the Detroit Red Wings, previously made appearances for TNA Wrestling.

The events will take place on Saturday, October 19th, and Sunday, October 20th, at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, and air live on TrillerTV+.