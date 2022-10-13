Legendary Wrestler Brings His Students to AEW Dynamite for Elevation Tapings, Backstage Photos

Legendary wrestler Jacques Rougeau (aka The Mountie) was backstage at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite.

PWInsider reported that Rougeau was visiting Dynamite because he lives in Canada, but it was later revealed on Facebook that Rougeau was there with students from his Lutte Academie wrestling school in Montreal.

Rougeau posted on Facebook earlier this week that all four Lutte Academie 2022 champions were representing Canada at The Nightmare Factory in Atlanta, as seen in the post below. The wrestlers were Matt Black, Dylan Davis, Jeremy Prophet, and Jessica Leary, Prophet’s wife.

Rougeau’s four students worked the “Dark: Elevation” tapings Wednesday night before Dynamite aired. In the first match, Prophet and Leary faced Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, while Black wrestled Frankie Kazarian in the second, and Davis subsequently partnered with Junior Benito to face Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Full Elevation spoilers for Monday night are available by clicking here. Chantal Roy and Jesse V, both from Rougeau’s school, were also brought to Dynamite.

Rougeau’s school said on Facebook that the students who will be flown to Atlanta and then back to Toronto for Wednesday night’s tapings were chosen by AEW Producer and Nightmare Factory co-owner/trainer QT Marshall. The wrestlers will also be working tonight’s AEW Rampage and Dark tapings from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

Rougeau began his wrestling career in 1977 and has worked for Stampede Wrestling, WWE, and WCW, among others. He began his career as The Fabulous Rougeau with his brother, Raymond Rougeau, and then as The Mountie. Rougeau also formed The Quebecers with PCO (aka Pierre Ouelett). He is a former WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as a three-time WWE Tag Team Champion. In 2018, Rougeau announced his third retirement, joining forces for the first and only time with his sons. He also shut his first wrestling school in Montreal, which he founded in 1998, in 2018. As previously stated, he currently manages the Lutte Academie, which launched not long after.

Photos of Rougeau at Dynamite alongside Marshall, Lethal, Singh, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, William Regal, Billy Gunn, Justin Roberts, and Tony Schiavone, as well as the other connected posts listed above, are included below: