Legends Filming At WWE PC Last Week, WWE/Celebrity News, WarGames

– The Undertaker, Sean Waltman, Eric Bischoff and Mickie James were at the WWE Performance Center last week filming content for future A&E projects, most likely the newly announced WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) series, which debuts early next year.

– WWE has been ramping up filming documentary and talking head style footage for inclusion in future pieces with several other talents and personalities.

– Featured below is exclusive WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 shark cage footage, which shows CM Punk having a good ol’ time.

– WWE Playlist returned with a new installment on Monday morning looking at the most memorable celebrity and athlete appearances in WWE this year.