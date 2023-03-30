Legitimate Injury Occurs During Backstage Segment On AEW Dynamite

Don Callis suffered a legitimate injury on AEW Dynamite.

According to PWInsider, Callis “struck his head while going down” after Jon Moxley punched him during the backstage scene, and he was busted open.

The announcers were correct when they stated that Callis was being checked out backstage. According to reports, Callis was “dinged up.”

After Callis promised Kenny Omega that he would apologize to Hangman Adam Page, all of this transpired. The Blackpool Combat Club attacked Page and Callis as they attempted to shake hands.

