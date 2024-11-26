Lei Ying Lee Officially Signs Contract With TNA Wrestling

TNAWrestling.com issued the following announcement today to confirm the signing of former WWE NXT Superstar Xia Li, now going by the name Léi Yǐng Lee.

She has been performing in TNA for weeks now, but her signing was just officially announced today.

TNA Wrestling Signs Léi Yǐng Lee

TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed Léi Yǐng Lee.

The award-winning combat sports athlete brings extensive martial arts experience and seven years at the WWE to the TNA ring. She is a specialist in the martial art of wushu, a competitive Chinese martial art that integrates striking, grappling, throwing and more.

She was the co-founder of her own fitness studio and achieved multiple first-place finishes in various martial arts and fitness competitions, including the second World Traditional Martial Arts Competition, where she won silver and gold medals.

Léi Yǐng Lee is a lethal kickboxer, renowned bodybuilding and accomplished CrossFit specialist. She made her pro wrestling debut in 2017. Her Thunderstruck tornado kick finishing move has led to many wins – and more yet to come.

A China native, she now lives in Florida.

Her all-time favorite pro wrestler is Manami Toyota, one of the greatest female professional wrestlers of all time.

“I’m very excited for the future in TNA Wrestling. I have my eye on a lot of the Knockouts, starting with Masha Slamovich and Jordynne Grace,” Lee said.

TNA Wrestling presents Final Resolution on Friday, December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, airing live on the TNA+ app starting at 8 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Then, on Saturday, December 14, the stars of TNA Wrestling, including Nic Nemeth, Jeff & Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace and former Atlanta Falcons player Moose, will be back in action at Center Stage – with all matches taped to air on future episodes of TNA’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, airing every Thursday night on AXS TV.

All the TNA stars will be Atlanta for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling. In addition to the aforementioned TNA stars, also scheduled to appear are Eric Young, Ash By Elegance, Mike Santana, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, Jake Something, Ace Austin, PCO and others.

For tickets to both TNA shows in Atlanta, including Final Resolution, go to: https://www.ticketmaster.com/tna-wrestling-tickets/artist/1008830.

