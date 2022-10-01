Leila Grey Reveals Two Of Biggest Influences On Her Pro Wrestling Career

Leila Grey recently appeared as a guest on the MCW Backstage Pass program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how Sasha Banks and Trish Stratus are two of her biggest inspirations in the business.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how when she came back to wrestling Sasha Banks is who she looked up to: “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to.”

On Trish Stratus being another one of her inspirations: “Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, oh.”

Check out more from the MCW Backstage Pass interview with Leila Grey via the YouTube video embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.