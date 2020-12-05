Length Of MJF’s AEW Contract Revealed

In an interview with MMAFighting.com, MJF commented on the length of his AEW contract:

“A year and a quarter ago, these incredible pro wrestlers who might not have been used properly, let’s face it, by the monopolized company [WWE] at the time had nowhere to go. Now, they do. And now that they can be showcased properly, it’s sink or swim.

And if you don’t make it in AEW, the only person you have to blame is the one you see in the mirror. You’re not being held back in AEW, nobody’s handing me a script in AEW because if they did, I’d chew it up and spit in their face. That’s what All Elite Wrestling is. We’re all going out there and doing our thing, we’re doing our version of what we feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be – which is just me, my face, 24/7 and if we can be honest here, it’s working out for AEW which is why they signed me to a five-year deal.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

If MJF signed his contract in 2019, that would keep him in AEW until at least 2024.