Leon Ruff Comments On NXT North American Championship Win

– As noted, last night’s WWE NXT episode opened with a major upset as Leon Ruff captured the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano. While Ruff had appeared on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live and Main Event this year, he went into last night’s title shot with a record of 0-11. The former EVOLVE star worked most of those matches as an enhancement talent, but was signed to a deal back in late July.

Ruff took to Twitter after the win and called it one of the greatest moments in his life.

“One of the greatest moments in my life @WWENXT C H A M P I O N,” he wrote.