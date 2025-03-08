Lex Luger Addresses WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

After years of speculation, Lex Luger will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

WWE made the announcement on Friday, releasing a heartwarming video featuring Cody Rhodes delivering the news to Luger. This induction is a long-awaited recognition of a career that included iconic moments, championship success, and a shocking jump to WCW that caught Vince McMahon off guard.

Luger, who has openly expressed his desire for a Hall of Fame induction, took to Twitter/X this morning to share his gratitude:

“Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans, family and friends!!! So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!!”

With his legacy now cemented in the WWE Hall of Fame, Luger’s storied career will finally receive the recognition it deserves.