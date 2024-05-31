Lex Luger Believes A Company Takeover Storyline Will Be Hard For AEW To Pull Off

WWE legend Lex Luger recently took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes a similar storyline to the nWo in AEW will be hard to pull off.

Luger said, “It could work [but] I think it’s gonna be difficult. Tony — he’s from a billionaire family. Tony owns [AEW] and has the final say. So you can do some creative stuff storyline-wise but I don’t think anybody’s gonna think actually that the Young Bucks or any group of wrestlers is gonna be taking over AEW, based on the ownership with Tony.”

On Tony Khan having the best intentions for AEW:

“He loves wrestling. He started out as a wrestling fan, which I love. And he bought in — now he owns a company. I think he’s doing the very best that he can for sure. I have no doubts about that when I look at Tony.”