Lex Luger Believes WWE Intercontinental Title Loss Will Not Hurt Bron Breakker At All

WWE legend Lex Luger recently took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes WWE Intercontinental Title loss will not hurt Bron Breakker at all.

Luger said, “Yeah, that — he won’t miss a beat. I thought that was great for Jey Uso because, I mean, obviously uso because I mean, they that thing he does, the ‘YEET,’ he is so over. He’s having such a great run, I am so happy for him to accomplish that. Also, even though he’s relatively new in the business, that’s not going to hurt Bron at all. He’s so talented. He’s going to be a staple in the WWE for the next, who knows, 15-20, years, he’s going to be a huge star, a multi-time world champion. I see nothing but the sky’s the limit for Bron. So I think that was one of those situations where it was a win-win. I think Bron’s going to go on to even bigger, better things, obviously, for a long time, and it was great to see Jey get the title there. I thought that was a good move. I don’t think it’s gonna hurt Bron at all.”

