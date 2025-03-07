Lex Luger Confirmed As Third Official 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductee

Lex Luger has been announced as the third official inductee into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

On Friday, WWE shared a video on their various official social media platforms showing Cody Rhodes and Diamond Dallas Page surprising “The Total Package” with the exciting news.

Luger joins Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Michelle McCool as the only officially advertised inductees thus far. Among those rumored for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class are The Natural Disasters and Demolition.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV.