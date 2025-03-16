Lex Luger Honored To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame With Triple H

WWE legend Lex Luger took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he discussed several topics, including being inducted into the same WWE Hall of Fame class as Triple H.

Luger said, “Well, I don’t know if there’s any intent behind it, but obviously, you know, I thought about, ‘Wow, I’m going in with Triple H. He’s the headliner, and that’s a huge honor going in the same class with him, with the role, and the way that I’ve seen him come from Hunter Helmsley to that. I mean, just the impact he’s had on the company and everything he’s accomplished and where the company’s headed now, he’s been a big part of that. So that does make it extra special, for sure.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)