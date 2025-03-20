Lex Luger Hopes DDP & Sting Will Induct Him At The 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Former WCW Champion Lex Luger, a newly announced inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame, recently shared his incredible journey of redemption and the emotional moment he learned of his induction during an appearance on Eric Bischoff’s 83 Weeks podcast. Luger’s Hall of Fame induction, set to take place during WrestleMania weekend, marks a full-circle moment in his life and career.

Reflecting on his past struggles, Luger admitted he never imagined such an honor after the difficulties he endured. “What an amazing journey,” he said. “If you asked me 20 years ago at my darkest time, with the choices I was making, if I would ever have anything to do with wrestling or if wrestling would ever have anything to do with me, I would have said no. I felt completely toxic due to my own ignorance, stupidity, and arrogance. I never would have imagined that 20 years later, I’d be on this journey—going from the penthouse to the outhouse to the jailhouse—and now, here I am in the WWE 2025 Hall of Fame.”

Luger also revealed that WWE orchestrated a surprise reveal for his Hall of Fame induction, using a WWE film crew under the pretense of filming a segment about the Four Horsemen. The moment was set up during a planned workout with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP).

“They ambushed me,” Luger recounted. “I was doing my weekly workout with Dallas, and man, did I get set up. The film crew from WWE told me they were doing a piece on the Four Horsemen. They asked if they could get footage of me for it. I had a workout scheduled with Dallas that day, so I didn’t want to cancel. They suggested coming to his house to film, and I agreed.”

He continued, “They did a little thing on the Horsemen with me, and then I went down to do my workout with DDP. They asked if they could film some of it, just in case they needed extra footage, and Dallas said, ‘Sure, come on down.’ I had no idea what was coming. The only thing that felt off was Dallas kept looking at his phone during the workout, which he never does. Then Cody [Rhodes] stuck his head around the corner, and I figured they were just doing some extra footage. But then Cody walked in with the championship belt, and I thought, ‘That’s odd. I didn’t know Cody carries his belt around.’ I was totally clueless for once, in a good way. Cody walked in and said, ‘Lex, I just wanted you to know that you had a special relationship with my dad. Dusty named you ‘The Total Package’ and gave you the Torture Rack. So, I wanted to be the one to tell you—you’re going into the WWE Hall of Fame.’ I was completely caught off guard.”

As for the induction ceremony itself, Luger hopes to make it even more special by having both DDP and Sting induct him.

“I’m trying to get two guys instead of one,” Luger explained. “I do a lot of speaking at recovery centers and churches, and I always prefer to speak from the heart rather than read from a script. So I thought, ‘Has anybody ever had two people induct them?’ Because I’ll probably just say a few words from my heart when I get up there. I’d love to have DDP and Sting. We’ve been working on my ability to walk, and while we’re not there yet, if I could have DDP spotting me on one shoulder and Sting on the other, that would be amazing. If I have anything to say about it, that would be my pick.”

Luger’s Hall of Fame induction is a testament to his resilience and the impact he has had on professional wrestling, making this a well-deserved honor for the former WCW Champion.