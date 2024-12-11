Lex Luger On If He Had Any Jealousy Towards Kevin Nash When He Became WWE Champion

WWE legend Lex Luger recently took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including whether he was jealous of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash when the former Diesel became the company’s champion in 1994.

Luger said, “Zero. I was so happy for Kevin. I thought he’d be a great World Champion. So thrilled for him, for the opportunity. I never lost confidence in my career [about] where I was going to be or go. I always looked at myself as a main event guy. I pretty much had that for my 15-year in-ring career. So, zero ‘I wish that had been me or that should have been me’ in that regard at all. Yeah, I was so happy for Kevin at the time.”

