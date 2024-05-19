Lex Luger On Logan Paul: “He Is A Natural At Pro Wrestling”

WWE legend Lex Luger recently took to an episode of his Lex Expressed podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including United States Champion Logan Paul challenging “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes for his Undisputed WWE Championship and how Paul is a natural at pro wrestling.

Luger said, “He’s a natural. I mean, his camera presence, his persona, his timing. I saw his interview with Cody in the ring and his timing; he’s so comfortable on the camera. His work in the ring, obviously, is way beyond the time he’s spent at it, athletically. Even his timing in the ring, it’s pretty incredible. That’s gonna be a really good match. Really, I think it’s gonna be really, really good.”

