Lex Luger Recalls Winning WCW World Heavyweight Title From Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Lex Luger appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including defeating WWE Hall of Famer Hollywood Hogan for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on an episode of Monday Nitro on August 4th, 1997.

Luger said, “That was crazy. They didn’t tell me until I went to the ring. Back then, the phones and the internet were hitting. They didn’t want anyone to know. Eric Bischoff and Hogan took me aside right before going to the ring and go, ‘Hey, we’re switching the belt.’ ‘What are you takling about?’ ‘We’re switching the belt tonight.’ ‘On me? With Hogan? Hogan is going to put me over on national TV? Not pay-per-view?’ ‘It’s Nitro. You guys have been left laying for 63 straight weeks. We need to throw the fans a little bone. We’re going to put the title on you tonight. You’re red hot. Sting is coming out of the ceiling, but you’re there every week and the fans are with you.’”

On beating up a lot of the nWo members before that time:

“They had me rack all the nWo guys before that. ‘You’re red hot. We’re going to throw them a bone. Our ultimate goal will be Sting, you’re gonna put it back the following week on Hogan at Sturgis, but we’re going to put the belt on you.’ Pee Wee, the referee, when he signals for the bell, he was looking at me like, ‘Really?’ I go, ‘What’s the finish?’ ‘Torture Rack.’ ‘He’s taking the rack? Submit?’ [Nods head].”

On Hogan putting him over clean with the Torture Rack:

“Submission. He had me kick out of his finish during the match too. He put me over big time. We always got along really good, and still do. They let Hogan pick anyone he wanted to work with and he picked me. Massive respect for him from me.”

