Lex Luger Reveals He Was Drug-Free In WWE But Used PEDs In Late WCW Run

Former WWE and WCW star Lex Luger recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed his physique throughout his wrestling career and addressed speculation about performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

Luger, known for his chiseled physique during his prime years, challenged critics to find a time when he looked out of shape during his 15-year wrestling career. He emphasized that during his WWE run, he was drug-tested extensively and remained clean, despite losing some muscle mass.

“I dare somebody to find in 15 years when I looked bad. Even when I was with Vince [McMahon] and we were drug tested sometimes five nights in a row. I was clean the whole time I was with WWE. I lost about 20 pounds, but I still looked very fit. We were legitimately tested and I was clean the whole time. 93 to 95. If you look closely, I was down to about 245 pounds. I was about 20 pounds less muscle, but on camera, when you’re lean, you almost look bigger. Eddie Guerrero, I don’t know what he weighed, but he didn’t weigh a lot, but he got really ripped and looked fit. When you’re ripped and lean, you look bigger on camera. At WWE, I was clean the whole time I was there, some people don’t believe it, but I was.”

Luger also credited his genetics for his physique, recalling his early strength development.

“When I was in high school, I was built. God gave me great genetics. When I started lifting weights in high school, I was benching 400 pounds within a couple of months. I had never touched a weight. God gave me that gift of having that type of physique even without any PEDs.”

However, when asked about his time in WCW, Luger admitted to using PEDs later in his career.

“No, I was on some PEDs then. Towards the end of my career, you could see I was huge. The Road Warriors era of wrestling was more testosterone and Dianabol. I was clean with WWE, then towards the end, the baseball players brought in a little bit of the growth. The last few years of my career, when I think maybe I looked my best, I was on a basic testosterone and growth hormone. I was on a shot of test a week and little growth hormone towards the end. Very little. Basically, a medicinal dosage.”

Luger’s comments provide an honest reflection on the evolution of his physique and the role of PEDs in pro wrestling during his era.