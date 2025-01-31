Lex Luger Reveals His Favorite Title Win Of His Wrestling Career

WWE legend Lex Luger recently participated in a Q&A for AdFreeShows. In it, he discussed several topics, including how his NWA U.S. Title win from Nikita Koloff in 1987 was his favorite title win of his career.

Luger said, “It was my first really big one. When I won that, I came out of that cage match with Nikita [Koloff] in Greensboro, and man, there’s a picture of me holding the belt up with a big smile on my face, I go ‘Man, I’ve arrived.’ Back then, the US Title was very prestigious. It was the number two belt in what we did behind the world title for a long time. It was a big deal, so I thought ‘I’m making it, man.’”

On having the longest combined U.S. Title reign:

“Not to brag or anything, but that’s a beautiful US title isn’t it. I don’t mean to brag, but still the longest-reigning US Champion ever both consecutive days, 500 something, and total days 900-something, almost a thousand days. I haven’t been unseated. Some say that’ll never be broken.”