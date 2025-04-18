Lex Luger Shoots Down Long-Standing WrestleMania X Rumor

WWE Hall of Fame inductee Lex Luger has officially put to rest a decades-old rumor involving WrestleMania X, during a candid discussion on his Lex Expressed podcast.

A persistent myth in wrestling lore has claimed that Luger was originally scheduled to defeat Yokozuna for the WWF Championship at the event, but allegedly blew his chance after leaking the finish to a reporter from the New York Post. Luger called this out directly:

“Never happened,” Luger said emphatically. “That’s what I love about wrestling. A rumor starts and it takes on a life of its own. I’ve heard that story and I go, absolutely not. Absolute fake news.”

Luger clarified that no finish was ever planned where he would win the title at WrestleMania X, and that Vince McMahon never guaranteed him a title run, even as far back as SummerSlam 1993, when he faced Yokozuna and won by count-out.

“Vince, even going back to SummerSlam, never promised me the belt. We weren’t sure where we were going to go,” Luger explained. “Yoko went right into an angle at the time after SummerSlam, which was the plan all along for me not to win. He went off on a big angle with Undertaker leading into Survivor Series.”

While Luger admitted that Madison Square Garden would have been a special setting for a potential title win, he maintained there were no guarantees given:

“If I was to get the belt, Vince said it would be special to do it at the Garden at WrestleMania X, but he made me no promises,” Luger shared. “Him and I had a great relationship at the time.”

He also walked fans through the real creative direction heading into WrestleMania X, which included co-winning the 1994 Royal Rumble with Bret Hart, leading to both men earning title shots against Yokozuna on the same night.

“Then we started getting into the following calendar year with WrestleMania, the lead-up, which led to the Royal Rumble with Bret and I as co-winners,” Luger recalled. “Which was executed and planned brilliantly by them, and it gave all kinds of exciting options for WrestleMania.”

Luger further addressed another speculative rumor that Bret Hart might have considered stepping back from WWE at the time, though he emphasized that he didn’t know the truth behind it and had no personal issues with Hart.

“Bret and I always loved each other. It was nothing to do with anything personal between Bret and I,” he said, before speculating, “Maybe Vince was thinking, if Bret’s part-time and Hogan’s gone, let’s keep all our options open for WrestleMania X.”

Still, he concluded with clarity:

“But I don’t know if there’s any truth, once again, to that rumor that I heard.”

In the end, Luger’s firsthand account appears to squash the widely repeated narrative about a WrestleMania title win that never was—and reaffirms how rumors, even in the squared circle, can take on a life of their own.