Lex Luger Speaks Out On Vince McMahon Pushing Him To Replace Hulk Hogan & More

“WWE Icons: Lex Luger” is slated to premiere on Peacock and the WWE Network this Sunday.

The legendary pro wrestler did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote it. Here are some of the highlights:

Vince McMahon pushing him to replace Hulk Hogan in 1994: “There will never, ever be anything but one original Hulk Hogan,” Luger says. “I was just trying to be the best Lex Luger I could be with my character. I never thought or would want to try to fill the shoes of Hulk Hogan. He was a phenomenon that was above and beyond almost anything the wrestling industry has ever seen.

“Looking back in time now, I really look at the highlights of it. I had the opportunity to slam Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid. That was a phenomenal moment in my career, definitely one of the highlights. The [Lex Express] tour was exhilarating and exhausting all at the same time. I was in the main event of SummerSlam, and that was a big deal. I look at that as a big part of my career. I did the story line to the best of my ability, and did my very best to fulfill my role in the story. I did the best I was capable of at the time; I can definitely tell you that.”

Miss Elizabeth: ​“She definitely was, is, and will always be The First Lady of Wrestling,” Luger says. “She really treasured that nickname and the level of success she had in wrestling. She loved her fans. What a tragedy. In my life now, I do recovery coaching with substance abuse and the consequences of the decisions we make. Many times there is collateral damage on the people you love and the ones close to you. The decisions I was making back then and there, and the decisions she made, as well, it was a tragic loss. But she loved wrestling fans, she loved wrestling and I’ll just leave it at that.”