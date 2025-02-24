Lex Luger’s Inspiring Recovery Continues With Major Breakthrough

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) has provided a promising update on Lex Luger’s health, revealing that the former WCW World Champion can now stand without assistance—a major step forward in his long-term battle with spinal cord injury complications.

Luger, who has been quadriplegic since 2007, has used a wheelchair for years due to a spinal cord injury, making this progress a remarkable achievement. His improvement is credited to over a decade of dedicated work with DDP, whose DDP Yoga program has helped numerous wrestlers regain mobility and improve their quality of life.

DDP shared the update on social media, posting a video of Luger’s progress along with the caption:

“My brother @GenuineLexLuger is a changed man on a new path.”

Luger was one of the biggest names in WCW history, famously jumping from WWE to WCW in 1995 by appearing on the first episode of WCW Monday Nitro without notifying Vince McMahon, per Eric Bischoff’s request. Though Luger has been under contract with WWE as an ambassador, he has yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, something many fans feel is long overdue.

Luger has previously expressed that being inducted would be a huge honor, though he remains uncertain about why he hasn’t received the nod yet.

With his health improving and his legacy cemented in wrestling history, many believe that it’s only a matter of time before Lex Luger finally takes his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.