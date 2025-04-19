Lexis King Looks Back On The Amount Of Creative Freedom He Had In AEW

WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including the creative freedom he experienced in AEW.

King said, “One of the greatest things, and maybe one of the worst things about AEW, was just the utter amount of creative freedom we had. I mean, we had so much. I remember Tony [Khan] coming up to me like, ‘Hey I’m putting you and Griff [Garrison] together. … we’ll just call you The Blondes for now.’ … I thought The Blondes had a ring to it, but we need a little something extra … I thought, well there’s a movie called The Varsity Blues, and we’re The Blondes, why don’t we do The Varsity Blondes.”

On the Varsity Blondes’ downfall:

“Things started to look a little grim when they sort’ve removed Julia [Hart] from the group. You know, I thought she was a very imperative part of it. I was very much a huge fan of AEW when I was there, and I still am very much a huge fan, and I wish them all the best.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.