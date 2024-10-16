Lexis King Thinks His Dad Deserves Spot In WWE Hall Of Fame

Should “Flyin'” Brian Pillman be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

His son thinks so.

WWE NXT Superstar Lexis King took to X today to respond to a fan who posed the question, “Should Brian Pillman be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame?”

King replied to the post and wrote the following:

“Just speaking as Pillman Jr. here for a moment. This is all I ever wanted. My goal from day one in wrestling has always been to bring enough attention to the Pillman name, to remind us all of this legendary performer so that he could take his rightful spot in the Hall Of Fame.”