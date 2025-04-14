Leyla Hirsch Details AEW Frustrations: “I Asked For A Plan. I Got Silence.”

Former AEW star Leyla Hirsch recently sat down with The Soul Sessions to candidly discuss the end of her tenure with All Elite Wrestling, expressing disappointment over how her departure was handled but making clear that she has no regrets.

Hirsch revealed that her AEW contract officially expired on the same day as her wedding, adding a layer of personal stress to what was already a complicated professional situation. Roughly six weeks before her contract was set to expire, Hirsch said she proactively reached out to AEW President Tony Khan—not to talk dollars and cents, but to discuss her potential future and growth within the company.

“I didn’t even want to talk about the contract,” Hirsch explained. “I just wanted to talk—‘Hey, if I stay, what would be the plan?’ I had been so patient and had done everything that was asked of me, but I felt that I needed and wanted more.”

However, the conversation she hoped to have with Khan never materialized. Instead, she ended up speaking with AEW’s legal team and another representative. “It was a really good talk. It was very professional. I let them know my frustrations, which were very valid, and they understand and know. I just told them, ‘I want to be here, but I want to grow as a performer being here.’”

Hirsch was told she would hear back during the first week of February. That communication never came.

“The frustrating part is they waited until less than two weeks to tell me they weren’t going to re-sign me,” she said. “I went six weeks early just so I could have a plan, especially since I was getting married.”

While she admitted to not knowing what, if anything, was relayed to Khan after her initial conversation, Hirsch emphasized that she was honest, respectful, and professional throughout the process. “I said everything you would want to hear a talent say.”

Though disappointed, Hirsch says she has no regrets about how she handled the situation. “If I was complacent with AEW, I would still be with them. I don’t have any regrets on anything. I did everything on my part and was very professional, even when there were definitely times when I would’ve had every right not to be.”

Now a free agent, Hirsch is ready for the next chapter—and remains confident in her worth. “I’m always willing to bet on myself,” she said. “If the investment is not there right now, there’s not much I can do. At the end of the day, I’m just another number, and it sucks. To me, it’s a respect thing. Just let me know ahead of time so I can prepare. It is what it is.”