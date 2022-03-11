Leyla Hirsch Issues Statement On The Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis

AEW star Leyla Hirsch issued the following statement on her Twitter account in regards to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis:

“I want to make something very clear. I stand with Ukraine one hundred percent and my heart breaks for its citizens who are suffering at the hands of Vladimir Putin. I was born in Russia. I came to the US at eight years of age and became an American citizen. I cannot change my heritage any more than any other citizen can change theirs. The mere fact that I was born in Russia does not mean that I support this brutal dictator. Everyone who would even suggest such a thing is simply wrong, plain and simple.”