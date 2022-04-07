Leyla Hirsch Suffers Knee Injury At AEW Elevation: Dark Tapings

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Leyla Hirsch suffered an injury during tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston.

Hirsch was wrestling Christina Marie when her knee buckled as she was landing a back-flip or a moonsault out of the corner, from the second rope. She immediately went down and clutched her knee. Hirsch was briefly checked out by the referee, who then threw up the dreaded “X” symbol to call for help. The ringside medic came into the ring to tend to Hirsch and the match was called.

Another correspondent in attendance noted how it looked as if Hirsch blew her knee out on the landing. The injury occurred during the first match of the pre-Dynamite Elevation tapings, and at about 1 minute into the bout. Both correspondents commented on how it looked to be a bad injury, but the severity has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Hirsch was helped away from the ring by the referee and ringside medic, and is currently being evaluated backstage.

Stay tuned for more on Hirsch’s condition. Below are a few photos of officials checking on her in the ring:

https://twitter.com/wrestlewithit/status/151184172477940532

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR