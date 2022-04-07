Leyla Hirsch Suffers Knee Injury At AEW Elevation: Dark Tapings

Leyla Hirsch suffered an injury during tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” taping at the Agganis Arena in Boston.

Hirsch was wrestling Christina Marie when her knee buckled as she was landing a back-flip or a moonsault out of the corner, from the second rope. She immediately went down and clutched her knee. Hirsch was briefly checked out by the referee, who then threw up the dreaded “X” symbol to call for help. The ringside medic came into the ring to tend to Hirsch and the match was called.

Another correspondent in attendance noted how it looked as if Hirsch blew her knee out on the landing. The injury occurred during the first match of the pre-Dynamite Elevation tapings, and at about 1 minute into the bout. Both correspondents commented on how it looked to be a bad injury, but the severity has not been confirmed as of this writing.

Hirsch was helped away from the ring by the referee and ringside medic, and is currently being evaluated backstage.

Stay tuned for more on Hirsch’s condition. Below are a few photos of officials checking on her in the ring:

@bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp @OnlyAaronTurner @TheRochaSays Not a good scene in Boston as Leyla Hirsch appears to suffer a knee injury in the opening match of Dark Elevation pic.twitter.com/MHm37CNDRJ — Dagan S. Broad (@dagansb) April 6, 2022

.@bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON Leyla Hirsch helped out of opening Elevation match. Did a backflip off the ropes, landed, and immediately grabbed her knee. Match called off. pic.twitter.com/XJ9eHYMceZ — Scott Isaacs (@ScottIsaacs) April 6, 2022

Leyla Hirsch did a moonsault and hurt her knee. Ref threw up the X. #AEWElevation pic.twitter.com/hPFKZOcWgP — Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) April 6, 2022