Lilian Garcia Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

Only hours before WWE Monday Night Raw, some very interesting news has emerged from backstage.

According to PWInsider, Lilian Garcia is currently backstage at the show. There were no other details provided, but given Samantha Irvin’s announcement of her departure from the company, one can assume Garcia will be doing some ring announcements tonight. If that happens, it’s unclear whether she’ll return for a limited time or permanently.

Garcia attended Raw in May, where she was introduced to the audience by Irvin, and she was also seen in the crowd at the Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta last weekend. Garcia worked for WWE for several years beginning in 1999, and she, along with Irvin, is regarded as one of the best ring announcers of all time.