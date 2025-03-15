Lilian Garcia Confirms SmackDown Exit, Will Continue On PLEs

Longtime WWE announcer Lilian Garcia took to Instagram to announce that this week’s episode of SmackDown was her final show as a full-time ring announcer. However, she confirmed that she will continue announcing for Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as other major PLEs and specials. Garcia also reassured fans that WWE remains her home and hinted at an exciting new chapter ahead.

Garcia made her WWE return in October of last year, taking over as the ring announcer for RAW following the departure of Samantha Irvin. In January of this year, she transitioned to Friday Night SmackDown, while Alicia Taylor moved to RAW.

You can check out Garcia’s post below.