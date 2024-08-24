Lilian Garcia Issues Statement Reflecting On WWE 25-Year Anniversary

Lilian Garcia made her WWE debut 25 years ago, as of Friday.

On August 23, the former longtime WWE ring announcer released a statement via her official Instagram page commenting on the milestone.

This is it. 25 years ago today, I debuted in the WWE. 😱 To say it was a wild ride in my 15 year tenure there is an understatement! And looking back on this journey has filled my heart with such great memories from working with such incredible athletes to being among the best fans in the universe.

Thank you all for joining me on this 15 day countdown. It has been so fun to put together and I could not have done it without the help of Waylon Myers, Ricky Griffith & @the_meltz . And thank you to all the media outlets that covered it so beautifully. 💛

Thank you WWE Universe. I love you more than you can imagine! This was an experience that I will never forget!

Make sure to watch my behind-the-scenes at the end of the video for a special message to you! 🥰

And good news – there will be a BONUS episode tomorrow with my post guest appearances. 😊

