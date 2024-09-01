Lilian Garcia On Why She Is Proud Of Samantha Irvin And Alicia Taylor’s Work As Ring Announcers

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia spoke with TVInsider on a number of topics, including why she is proud of the work Samantha Irvin and Alicia Taylor has been doing as female ring announcers in the company.

Garcia said, “Mike McGuirk opened the door for me, then I was able to take it to another level. Now, these ladies are taking it to another level, that’s what makes me so excited that we can keep breaking barriers. The fact I got to be the first female ring announcer to ever announce WrestleMania, I hold that dear to my heart and don’t take it for granted, it’s a tremendous privilege, not only as a woman, but as a Latina. Now, they get to break their own barriers, two women hosting these mega shows, I’m so proud of them, especially when I see how much they love the job.”

“That’s what I told Howard Finkel, I told him I would work so hard at this job, because I knew how much he loved this job, he was helping me and mentoring me, I appreciated it so much. I wanted whoever had this position to appreciate it and love it like I did, Alicia and Samantha are definitely doing that, it just makes me really proud.”