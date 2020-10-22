Lilian Garcia Reveals Advice She Got From Vince McMahon

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia talked about advice she received from Vince McMahon:

“One of the things I remember about Vince is him telling me not to take myself too seriously, I would be so into wanting to be perfect; if something didn’t go right, I would beat myself up. I remember I was in the back and he came up to me – I didn’t realize I messed up on something.

When he told me about it, I started to tear up. He told me, ‘Hey Lil, relax. I just want to make you better, so I’m going to give you some advice.’ That really did stick with me. I started taking things less personally.”

Getting life lessons and career advice from @VinceMcMahon himself was incredibly inspiring for @LilianGarcia!#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/lcIYdJPDob — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) October 21, 2020

(quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)