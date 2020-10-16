Lilian Garcia To Make Announcement Next Week

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is teasing a big announcement. Garcia took to Twitter today and said she will be making a big announcement on Monday.
She wrote:
“So excited for BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming Monday!! [winking face emoji] [kiss face emoji]”
Lilian has also been announced for an appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.
Stay tuned for more on her announcement. Her tweet can be seen below-
So excited for BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming Monday!! 😉😘 pic.twitter.com/sV0eL8kzn1
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 16, 2020
Can’t wait!!! 🤩🤗 https://t.co/8WHz5NVB9q
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) October 16, 2020