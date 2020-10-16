Lilian Garcia To Make Announcement Next Week

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is teasing a big announcement. Garcia took to Twitter today and said she will be making a big announcement on Monday.

She wrote:

“So excited for BIG ANNOUNCEMENT coming Monday!! [winking face emoji] [kiss face emoji]”

Lilian has also been announced for an appearance on WWE’s The Bump next Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more on her announcement. Her tweet can be seen below-

