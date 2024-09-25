Limited Commercials For First 30 Minutes Of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Announced

The first 30 minutes of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is going to be action-packed.

AEW President Tony Khan announced via X on Tuesday that Wednesday’s live special event from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York will feature limited commercials for the first 30 minutes on TBS.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” Khan wrote. “Tomorrow’s our biggest annual Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite show, on TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT — AEW Grand Slam live from New York!”

He continued, “Thanks to our great partners [at] TBS Network, Wednesday AEW Grand Slam will limit our commercials in the first 30 minutes, TOMORROW!”

