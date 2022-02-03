Limited Commercials For Next Week’s RAW And NXT On SYFY

WWE NXT and WWE RAW will reportedly have limited commercials on Syfy next week.

Monday’s RAW and Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 are being pushed from the USA Network to Syfy due to coverage of the Winter Olympics. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men reports that the episodes will be presented with limited commercial breaks.

It was also noted that there will likely be more picture-in-picture commercial breaks, at least with NXT.

The February 14 Valentine’s Day edition of RAW, which is also the Elimination Chamber go-home episode, and the February 15 Vengeance Day edition of NXT will also air on Syfy due to Olympics coverage on the USA Network. There’s no word yet on if those episodes will also air with limited commercial interruptions.