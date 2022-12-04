Limitless Wrestling Dirty Laundry Results (12/3/22); Acey Romero vs. Slade, Kylie Rae

Limitless Wrestling made it’s return to Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets on December 3rd for it’s final event of 2022 in Maine as they presented “Dirty Laundry”.
The main event featured current Limitless Wrestling World Champion Ace Romero making his third defense of the title as he faced the challenge of Slade in a No DQ match.
In another featured bout, Kylie Rae met B3CCA in a first time ever match.
Limitless Wrestling favorite Beef had to pull out of the show due to illness. The staff at PWMania wishes Beef a speedy recovery.
It was announced that the legendary Ricky Morton will a part of Limitless Wrestling’s January 21, 2023 show in Maine.
Here are the full results and highlights from Limitless Wrestling’ s “Dirty Laundry” courtesy of PWPonderings:
- Dezmond Cole def. Bryan Keith
- B3CCA def. Kylie Rae
- Channing Thomas def. CPA
- Above The Rest (Gabriel Skye and Tristan Thai) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)
- Rip Byson def. Ryan Mooney
- Andy Brown def. Brett Ryan Gosselin
- Limitless Wrestling World Championship No DQ Match: Acey Romero (c) def. SLADE to retain the Limitless Wrestling World Championship
