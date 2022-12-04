Limitless Wrestling Dirty Laundry Results (12/3/22); Acey Romero vs. Slade, Kylie Rae

Limitless Wrestling made it’s return to Yarmouth, Maine at the Yarmouth Amvets on December 3rd for it’s final event of 2022 in Maine as they presented “Dirty Laundry”.

The main event featured current Limitless Wrestling World Champion Ace Romero making his third defense of the title as he faced the challenge of Slade in a No DQ match.

In another featured bout, Kylie Rae met B3CCA in a first time ever match.

Limitless Wrestling favorite Beef had to pull out of the show due to illness. The staff at PWMania wishes Beef a speedy recovery.

IT HURTS BEEF TO EVEN HAVE TO DO IT BUT BEEF WILL NOT BE AT @LWMaine TONIGHT. I’VE GOT A FEVER OF 102 AND SICK AS A DOG. BEEF WILL BE BACK IN JANUARY! — WHITE TRASH WONDERFUL // BEEF (@GNARLSGARVIN) December 3, 2022

It was announced that the legendary Ricky Morton will a part of Limitless Wrestling’s January 21, 2023 show in Maine.

Here are the full results and highlights from Limitless Wrestling’ s “Dirty Laundry” courtesy of PWPonderings: