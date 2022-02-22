Lince Dorado Reveals Why He Asked For His WWE Release

Lince Dorado made an appearance on Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star opened up on why he requested his release from the company, which was granted.

“When we asked for our release in September or October, I was like, man, I don’t really have a plan. But I know I’ve been poor, I’ve been homeless, I’ve been broke, I’ll be fine,” Dorado shared.

“I’ve always been fine. I look forward to all the challenges in my life. So this new adventure of leaving something that I was so comfortable in needed to be done for me personally. I needed to leave, and yeah, I was looking forward to it. I was looking forward to being my own boss, being creative, saying things how I wanted to say it, being how I wanted to be, dressing how I wanted to dress, and representing Lucha Libre how I wanted to represent it.”

“I want to put my flavor on it. That’s why I had asked for my release. I just felt like I was complacent. I felt like I was just floating. I wasn’t progressing creatively. I just didn’t like my position. I just needed a change. As much as it’s scary, and as much as I left how much money on the table, and how much time I had left on my contract, it wasn’t worth it to me. I needed that peace of mind of being free and being creatively free.”