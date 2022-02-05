Lince Dorado Speaks Out On His Future In Wrestling and Being A Teacher

Lince Dorado did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss his pro wrestling future following his requested release from WWE. Here are highlights:

Signing with multiplatform entertainment company Masked Republic:

“It makes perfect sense to partner with them,” Dorado says, speaking with Sports Illustrated in his first post-WWE interview. “I can do a lot for them with the American audience, creating original lucha libre content.”

“That was my first big break,” says Dorado, who is 34-year-old José Cordero. “They’re a lucha libre company that understands lucha libre, but it’s much more than that. They understand culture; they understand marketing.

“They trust there is something in me, and I trust that there’s something in them that will elevate both of us. We have the potential to take over the entire lucha libre market.”

Becoming a teacher before getting into wrestling:

“My father was murdered when I was younger and I was raised by a single mother, and my education saved me when I was younger,” Dorado says. “I had incredible teachers that were there for me when I needed help and love that I wasn’t getting in my life.

“When I became a teacher, I wanted to be there for my students to give them help and support them. I loved teaching. It was a lot harder to leave teaching than it was to leave WWE.”