Lince Dorado To Challenge X Division Champion Trey Miguel At Impact Wrestling’s Sacrifice

Trey Miguel has a challenger for Sacrifice.

The announcement was made earlier by IMPACT Wrestling that former WWE star Lince Dorado will get an X Division Title opportunity at the March 24th Sacrifice event.

BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel will defend the X-Division Championship against @LuchadorLD at #Sacrifice LIVE on IMPACT Plus THIS FRIDAY from St Clair College in Windsor, ON, Canada! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/he9vY3Oysg pic.twitter.com/krF1TLA2Jv — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 20, 2023

This will be Lince Dorado’ first ever shot at the X Division Championship. Trey Miguel will be making his 4th X Division title defense against Dorado at Sacrifice since winning the title back in November 2022.

Lince Dorado is the current MLW Middleweight Champion but there is no indication that the MLW Middleweight Title will be at stake during this match.