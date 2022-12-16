Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella Added to MLW Blood and Thunder

Major League Wrestling keeps roiling out the matches for their January 7th Blood and Thunder event scheduled for Philadelphia.

MLW announced today that Lince Dorado will face Dragongate star La Estrella at Blood and Thunder.

This will be the third MLW/Dragongate inter-promotional match scheduled for Blood and Thunder.

MLW CEO commented on the MLW/Dragongate relationship and the Dorado/Estrella matchup:

“I wish to thank Mr. Kido and the DragonGate organization for generously providing MLW and its fans the opportunity to see some of their roster’s most exciting competitors,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Philly fans better buckle up. If you like speedsters in the squared circle, this match is for you.”

Here is the updated card for MLW Blood and Thunder:

Here is the full press release from MLW:

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Lince Dorado vs. DragonGate’s La Estrella at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

An inter-promotional middleweight bout promises to steal the show as Lince Dorado squares off against DragonGate’s La Estrella 1-on-1 for the first-time ever.

In a battle that spotlights the high-octane, high-flying aerial thrills of lucha libre and the smash-mouth strong style blend of Japanese wrestling and lucha libre, known as lucharesu, this fight vows to be unlike anything else on the January 7 card.

La Estrella, who made his MLW debut in June, has spent the year journeying all over the world, from Germany to Mexico, La Estrella has trained with masters of the mat. Now, he looks to take the knowledge he’s accumulated and make a statement with a high-profile victory over Dorado.

Dorado, fresh off a tour for Mexico’s oldest and most respected organization, CMLL, has become a cornerstone of the league’s middleweight division. Now, he must face the lightning speed and hunger of a new era of DragonGate competition.

Which style will prevail? Lucha Libre or Lucharesu?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, January 7. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Hardcore Match

Mance Warner vs. Rickey Shane Page

Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

The Billington Bulldogs

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

