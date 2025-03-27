Linda Hogan Opens Up About Painful Family Rift And Fallout From Hulk Hogan Divorce

Linda Hogan, ex-wife of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, took to social media this week to share an emotional and candid video that shed light on the ongoing personal struggles she has faced since their high-profile divorce nearly two decades ago.

In the video, shared to her Instagram Stories, Linda tearfully opened up about her isolation, her strained family dynamics, and the lasting emotional toll of her marriage to Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea.

“It’s been 20 years and I’m still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don’t know. It just doesn’t get better,” Linda admitted through tears.

Visibly distraught and showing bruising on her chin—an apparent result of a recent cosmetic procedure—Linda explained her emotional state and the deep pain of being cut off from her daughter, Brooke Hogan:

“I am by myself today. Again, as usual. I’m okay with most things, but today something hit, I don’t know what hit, but I looked terrible because I’ve been crying… It’s been 15 or longer years since I got left [by] Hulk… Hulk Hogan, and my family is in the worst mess. Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She’s had twins. She got married. She didn’t tell us she had twins. She didn’t tell us. She had a huge fight with Terry. I don’t know how that reflected onto me, but she cut me out too. I haven’t talked to her for seven years—almost eight years now.”

Linda and Hulk Hogan married in 1983 and rose to public prominence through their reality show Hogan Knows Best, which aired from 2005 to 2007. Their marriage ended in a contentious and public divorce in 2007, following multiple tabloid scandals.

In her video, Linda also addressed the long-term effects of her marriage, calling Hulk Hogan a “complete liar” and “sex addict,” and expressing frustration at his continued success despite what she described as the turmoil left in his wake.

“What I went through in my marriage with Terry as Hulk Hogan… what it entailed and what it has caused over the years… He’s a complete liar. He is a sex addict… Yet, he marches on. Yeah. Oh, I’m promoting my own beer. ‘Real American Beer.’ Yeah. Look at me. Woo. Yeah. He’s such a hero. Not. Okay. I’m gonna give you my thumbs down.”

Despite the pain, Linda shared that she still finds some peace living alone and praised her son, Nick Hogan, for staying connected:

“God bless Nick. He’s still such a good boy… I do love living alone. I don’t ever wanna be married again after him, trust me.”

Now 71, Hulk Hogan married Sky Daily in September 2023. Linda’s recent video highlights the long shadow that divorce and fractured family ties can cast—even decades later.