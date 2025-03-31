Linda Hogan Says Hulk Was A “S****y Husband,” But Always A Good Father

The family drama between WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan’s ex-wife Linda Hogan and their daughter Brooke Hogan has taken a deeply personal and public turn.

In a recent emotional video posted to her social media accounts, Linda Hogan described her family as being in “the worst mess,” revealing that Brooke no longer speaks to her or Hulk. The video quickly gained attention after Brooke issued a written response, stating that she was “EXTREMELY verbally and mentally abused since childhood.”

Now, TMZ.com has published an article featuring Linda’s direct response to her daughter’s claims. In her comments, Linda addressed the longstanding tension within the family and attempted to defend both herself and her ex-husband:

“LH admits Hulk was ‘a s****y husband sometimes’ … but, she felt he was ‘always a good father’ that ‘spent probably over $3 million on Brooke’s career with no questions asked.’”

Linda acknowledged Hulk’s infidelity but described him as a provider who supported the family’s every need:

“While it’s sad he chose to cheat on me, he was mostly a ‘fantastic’ person,” she said. “He always supported the family with everything they ever wanted.”

Linda also expressed heartbreak over the growing distance between Brooke and her family, noting the emotional impact it’s had on both Hulk and their son Nick:

“Our marriage didn’t work out, but what Brooke’s doing to us is completely unprecedented, unexpected, and unfair—and not true,” she told TMZ. “Hulk Hogan, my ex, has been really distraught and saddened by her distance, just as I and her brother Nick have as well.”

She went on to suggest that Brooke may be trying to distance herself from her past and reinvent her public image:

“It seems she’s trying to turn over a new leaf and act like a totally different person. I think she’s trying to keep her family from diving into her alleged party girl past.”

Despite the pain, Linda closed her statement with a mix of disappointment and resignation:

“After what Brooke has done—to punish us and torture us, to get married and to have twins and to not call us—the damage has already been done. I don’t think she could hurt us anymore, so she can just march on her merry way with her family. I wish them well, but she has left a path of destruction.”

As of now, Brooke has not released any further response. The situation remains deeply personal, emotional, and unresolved, shedding light on the complicated dynamic within one of wrestling’s most well-known families.