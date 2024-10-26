Linda McMahon Accused Of Covering Up Multiple Scandals In WWE

On Wednesday, former WWF ring boys filed a new lawsuit against WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon, alleging that former ring announcer Mel Phillips “groomed, exploited, and sexually abused” them. According to a release, “the survivors only recently learned of the depth of knowledge that the McMahons and the WWE had about what happened to them and that sexual abuse in the company started at the top with the McMahons.”

While speaking with John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com, former ring boy Tom Cole’s brother Lee Cole commented on Linda’s inclusion in the lawsuit.

“Linda McMahon is the master of the coverup. What Vince did is Vince walked out of the boardroom that very last day when everybody was meeting there and he said ‘Linda, take over.’ Linda took over, Linda was in charge of my brother, Linda was in charge of covering up the Ring Boys scandal. Linda was in charge of going out and finding people. She was part of it, just like she was part of many other coverups. Then it went to covering up for Ashley Massaro. This is what they’ve done over the years.”