Linda McMahon Asks Court To Dismiss WWE Ring Boy Lawsuit Over Jurisdiction

Legal counsel for Linda McMahon, former WWE executive and ex-U.S. Small Business Administrator, has filed a motion to dismiss the WWE “Ring Boy” lawsuit, arguing the case was filed in the wrong jurisdiction. The suit, which also names Vince McMahon, WWE, and TKO Group Holdings, was filed in Maryland under the Child Victims Act of 2023—a law that allows for civil lawsuits in cases of historical child sexual abuse, regardless of when the alleged abuse occurred.

According to Brandon Thurston of Post Wrestling, McMahon’s attorneys contend that she has no meaningful personal or professional ties to Maryland, and therefore the court lacks jurisdiction.

“What stands out from the Complaint, however,” McMahon’s attorneys wrote, “is that it lacks: any basis for personal jurisdiction over Defendants in Maryland, and any plausible claim for relief.”

The lawsuit alleges that former WWF ring announcer Mel Phillips sexually abused several underage boys in the 1980s, and though Phillips passed away in 2012, the plaintiffs are seeking to hold WWE and its executives liable, claiming the company was negligent in allowing the abuse to occur.

In a signed declaration submitted to the court, Linda McMahon denied any personal involvement or knowledge of the alleged abuse:

“Until this lawsuit, I was unaware of their allegations against me or anyone else named in the complaint,” she wrote. “I never personally supervised Phillips while he was employed by WWE, nor did I direct his activities. Phillips never acted as my agent. If Phillips traveled to Maryland and committed acts of sexual abuse while in Maryland, it was certainly not at my direction nor with my knowledge.”

The legal filing also emphasized that Linda McMahon’s only known ties to the state of Maryland were a rented apartment from 1970 to 1972 and a temporary license in 2004 related to WWE event operations. Her legal team argues those limited connections are not sufficient grounds for the case to proceed in Maryland.

The plaintiffs—who were previously anonymous—were recently ordered by Judge James K. Bredar to reveal their real names and personal information to the defendants as part of pre-trial proceedings.

As the legal battle unfolds, the motion to dismiss could shift the direction or even halt proceedings if the court agrees that Maryland lacks jurisdiction. The full lawsuit, detailing allegations and legal arguments, is available to read here.

