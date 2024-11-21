Linda McMahon Issues Statement On Becoming New United States Secretary Of Education

The appointment of former WWE CEO Linda McMahon as the United States Secretary of Education was announced earlier this week by US President-Elect Donald Trump. Linda issued a statement about her new position via X:

“Thank you Mr. President for your trust in me to serve as Secretary of Education and I am hopeful of Senate confirmation. I am deeply honored and humbled for this opportunity and I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure every student has access to a quality education.

I’ve witnessed the transformative power of education, both in the classroom and also in apprenticeship programs. All students should be equipped with the necessary skills to prepare them for a successful future.

I look forward to working collaboratively with students – educators – parents and communities to strengthen our educational system; ensuring every child regardless of their demographics is prepared for a bright future.

Thank you for this extraordinary opportunity. I am ready to Serve!

Linda McMahon”