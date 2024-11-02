Linda McMahon Makes Reference To WWE While Defending Donald Trump

Businessman Mark Cuban commented ahead of the 2024 US Presidential election that Donald Trump is never seen with “strong, intelligent women.”

Former WWE CEO Linda McMahon responded to Cuban and made a reference to her wrestling past in a video published on Twitter/X.

“I wonder just how Mark Cuban would define a strong and intelligent woman. Especially given that the left can’t even define what a woman is. Could it possibly be a woman who built a male-dominated business from scratch that became a global phenomenon and trades on the New York Stock Exchange? I think Shark Tank might have approved to that investment.

Would it be a woman who served in President Trump’s cabinet as the head of the small business administration? And during that time and under Trump’s economy, unemployment rates for women were the lowest since 75 years. This desperate attack on Trump from the left is as ridiculous and outright ignorant as it is false. It’s just a hunch, but I bet on election day, strong, smart women will remember.”