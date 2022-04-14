Linda McMahon: “The Number of Illegals Entering The US Isn’t Sustainable”

Vince McMahon’s wife Linda, who lost her bid for a United States Senate seat in 2010, has remained active on social media with political discussions. McMahon wrote the following on April 12th in regards to President Joe Biden’s administration:

“The inflation numbers are out, and in Biden’s America it is 8.8% more expensive for Americans to put food on the table and it costs 48% more for them to fill up their vehicles with gas. Inflation taxes are real, and they are hurting hard working Americans.”

McMahon then wrote the following on Thursday:

“The number of illegals entering the US isn’t sustainable! @ChadFWolf & I visited the border & spoke w/ @CBP as they fight against the overwhelming # of ppl entering the US illegally. We deserve BETTER than a govt that believes in/allows open borders. It’s a danger to our country.”