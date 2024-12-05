Line-Up And Streaming Details For Tonight’s MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT Event

MLW issued the following:

MLW fans, the moment has arrived! Eric Bischoff, the mastermind who changed the face of wrestling during the Monday Night Wars, takes control as the executive producer of ONE-SHOT!

Witness all the action and surprises as the event streams live tonight at 9 PM ET for free on YouTube. Don’t miss a historic night of wrestling—tune in at www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling.

Eric Bischoff Granted Total Creative Control at ONE-SHOT

For one night only, Eric Bischoff is in the driver’s seat, with total creative authority over this year’s ONE-SHOT. From jaw-dropping matchups to bold production choices, expect the unexpected as Bischoff reshapes the league in his image.

Featured Matches Include:

World Tag Team Championship: CONTRA Unit (Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon) vs. COZYMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura)

Matt Riddle vs. Donovan Dijak

EZE’s Roulette: National Openweight Champion Matthew Justice & Mystery Partner vs. The Andersons

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Místico vs. Trevor Lee

Fan’s Choice Match: Alex Kane vs. Bobby Fish

Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

The debut of the 83 Week Girls!?!

And so much more!

Tune in tonight at 9 PM ET on YouTube for free! Don’t miss Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT!

